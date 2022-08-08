Llanilar and Machylleth off to flyers in Central Wales League South
Central Wales League South
OSIAN Simpson-Jones fired four for Llanilar as they got their campaign off to a flyer with the 8-1 demolition of visitors Presteigne St Andrews.
Jamie Stuart and Keiron Reynolds had given Llan a two-goal cushion before Simpson-Jones got in on the act.
A late Ioan Jones double completed the home side’s scoring with Jamie Blythe’s 16th minute strike the only moment of joy for the visitors.
Machynlleth were 4-1 winners at Talgarth Town. After a strong start, Mach fell behind to a James Smith strike but were soon back on level terms, Iestyn Evans with a clinical finish into the top corner.
They went on to create and miss a number of chances before the break and continued to bomb forward in the second half with Richie Evans and Luke Borrelli both hitting the crossbar.
Time was running out when Dafydd Williams and Calum Humphreys gave The Maglonians the lead they deserved with Luke Borrelli adding a debut-game fourth in added on time after the home side were reduced to 10 men when goalscorer Smith was red carded.
