Talgarth Town welcomed Llanilar FC to the King George V Playing Fields as the Royals looked to make a positive start to the calendar year.

However, it was the visitors who were celebrating at the final whistle on Saturday as three goals before half-time helped them towards a 4-1 victory in their MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (South) encounter.

The Breconshire club proved to be objurgate hosts during the opening half-hour until Llanilar finally made the breakthrough in the 38th minute when Osian Simpson-Jones saw his effort hit the crossbar but Jamie Stuart was on hand head home the rebound from close range.

Llanilar made a winning start to the new year (Barcud-Coch Photography )

The lead was quickly doubled three minutes later when Jamie Stuart drilled a 25 yard shot into the bottom corner of Dan Bowen’s goal.

A third goal arrived on the stroke of half time when Ioan Wyn Jones was presented with a tap-in from virtually on the goal line after Stuart had picked him out.

Talgarth Town pulled a goal back in the 74th minute when Llanilar custodian Lewis Tomlins spilled a slippery effort from Mark Walsh and substitute Tom Francis was on hand to force the ball over the line.

But the Ceredigion men regained their three-goal buffer with substitute Sion Edwards completing the scoring in the 88th minute to put a final stamp on his team’s victory.