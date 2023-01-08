Talgarth Town welcomed Llanilar FC to the King George V Playing Fields as the Royals looked to make a positive start to the calendar year.
However, it was the visitors who were celebrating at the final whistle on Saturday as three goals before half-time helped them towards a 4-1 victory in their MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (South) encounter.
The Breconshire club proved to be objurgate hosts during the opening half-hour until Llanilar finally made the breakthrough in the 38th minute when Osian Simpson-Jones saw his effort hit the crossbar but Jamie Stuart was on hand head home the rebound from close range.
The lead was quickly doubled three minutes later when Jamie Stuart drilled a 25 yard shot into the bottom corner of Dan Bowen’s goal.
A third goal arrived on the stroke of half time when Ioan Wyn Jones was presented with a tap-in from virtually on the goal line after Stuart had picked him out.
Talgarth Town pulled a goal back in the 74th minute when Llanilar custodian Lewis Tomlins spilled a slippery effort from Mark Walsh and substitute Tom Francis was on hand to force the ball over the line.
But the Ceredigion men regained their three-goal buffer with substitute Sion Edwards completing the scoring in the 88th minute to put a final stamp on his team’s victory.