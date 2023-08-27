LLANILAR were knocked out after an absorbing 11-goal FAW Amateur Trophy thriller at Tywyn Bryncrug.
With both sides attacking with intent it came as some surprise that it took until the 28th minutes for the opening goal which was scored by Aled Wyn Jones for the Central Wales League North hosts.
Llan responded with aplomb with Guto Roberts bagging a brace to give them the lead at the break.
The entertainment continued in the second stanza, David Jenkins with an early equaliser for Tywyn before they regained the lead on 67 minutes, Wyn Jones with his second of the afternoon.
Osian Simpson-Jones made an instant impact from the bench to draw Llanilar level two minutes later and the ding-dong battle continued when Nick Williams gave the home side the advantage again moments later.
It was still anyone’s game, even more so when Ryan Hopkins made it 4-4 from the penalty spot on 76 minutes.
The tie finally swung Tywyn’s way when 16-year-old Jamie Pymm and fellow substitute Ryan Dean scored during a four-minute spell in the closing stages.
Matthew Thomas pulled one back for Llanilar in stoppage time and they pushed for an equaliser but Tywyn held on to the delight of the home contingent.
Penrhyndeudraeth produced a second half comeback against Mynydd Llandegai to ease into the second round.
Iwan Morris’ goal was the difference between the two sides at the break at Maes y Parc with the hosts playing some good football without reaping their reward.
Tom Hughes equalised for the Cocklemen on 51 minutes and they nudged ahead courtesy of an Alun Hughes penalty just after the hour.
The visitors spurned a big chance to level matters on 79 minutes when Alwyn Roberts missed from the spot at the other end and it was game over when Hughes bagged his brace moments later.
Llanystumdwy returned from the brink after falling three goals behind to visitors Llanerchymedd inside a quarter of an hour to run out winners after a remarkable cup tie.
Jame Burgess, Callum Roberts and Cai Miller put the islanders firmly in the driving seat but the hosts were given a glimmer of hope when goalkeeper Kieran Murphy turned the ball into the back of his own net on 20 minutes.
Owen Pritchard reduced the arrears further on 34 minutes which laid the foundation for the home side’s comeback after the turnaround.
It was all square seconds into the new half when Rob Parry fired past Murphy after good work by Math Roberts and the Eifionydd side nudged ahead moments later through James Hughes to complete an unlikely comeback.