LLANILAR Reserves kept their composure to beat hosts Padarn United in a thrilling Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup penalty shoot-out which ended 9-10.
The opening 45 minutes was a thoroughly entertaining affair with play sweeping from one end to the other.
The hosts took the lead on the quarter hour mark through Jake Bush but Llan fought back to 2-1 courtesy of Dylan Evans and Leon Millward.
Calum Hutton-Jones equalised for United but the half ended on a sour note for the hosts with Billy Platt sent for an early shower after receiving a second caution.
The 10-men took a surprise lead when Bush netted his second of the afternoon on 66 minutes but Millward emulated his feat when he bagged his brace deep into stoppage time to take it to penalties.