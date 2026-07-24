PEMBROKE RFC is celebrating a landmark achievement after being awarded Platinum Accreditation by the Welsh Rugby Union, the highest level of recognition available under the governing body's club accreditation scheme.
The prestigious award acknowledges the club's commitment to providing a safe, welcoming and sustainable environment for players, members and the wider community. It also recognises the hard work that has gone into developing the club both on and off the field at Crickmarren.
Club officials were quick to praise the collective effort behind the achievement, highlighting the contributions of volunteers, players, coaches, sponsors and supporters who have helped make the accolade possible.
In a statement, the club described the accreditation as a success that belongs to everyone connected with Pembroke RFC, while paying special tribute to its volunteers.
The club said the award was a direct result of the dedication and passion shown by those who spend countless hours working behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of activities throughout the year.
Pembroke RFC added that it is proud of what has been built within the local community and is eager to continue growing and developing in the years ahead.
The celebrations come as the club prepares to host its eagerly anticipated Party on the Pitch event, which promises a packed day of family entertainment while raising money for Sarcoma UK.
Taking place at Pembroke Rugby Club on Saturday, August 8, the event will feature emergency services displays, face painting, bouncy castles, fairground rides, stalls, raffles and a variety of traditional games, including welly wanging, stocks and bat the rat.
The event starts at 1pm and offers free entry, with families, friends and supporters encouraged to attend and help raise funds for Sarcoma UK while enjoying what is expected to be one of the club's biggest community events of the year.
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