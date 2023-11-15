There was a buzz in the air at Cae Llan as Llanuwchllyn faced Buckley in round 3 of the Welsh Cup. A historic day for Llan as this was the furthest the club has gone in the history of the cup.
A crowd had gathered at in the cold ready to enjoy a feast of football.
The hosts endured a shaky start as they failed to settle into the game. The nerves were visible for the first quarter of an hour with Buckley in control.
The pressure was increasing as the visitors were awarded one corner kick after another, but Llan held firm.
As the game progressed, the hosts grew more and more into the game and the nerves eased. Wil Owen and Gwydion Ifan offered a threat down the wings and Mei Williams and Tom Roberts went close to putting them in front.
The crowd were on their toes heading and shooting every cross and they were given every reason to cheer on 41 minutes when captain Garmon Hafal headed a rocket into the back of the net following a corner kick on the mark by Ilan Hughes.
But Buckley hit back with a cracker of their own, Josh Dunroe with a 25-yarder into the top corner giving home keeper Rob Dascalu no chance.
The fate of the second half was similar, with untidy football being seen around the field and Buckley first to every ball.
The effort of the Llan players was endless and all the fitness work showed as they ran up and down the field non-stop.
The decisive moment arrived on 67 minutes when slack marking at the back gave Buckley defender Callum Humphries a completely free header in the penalty area to put his side ahead.
Llan tried to change the game by making a few changes.
Steff Dolben offered crosses from the right but the ball did not fall kindly to Llanuwchllyn.
And that was the fate of the game, opportunities did not quite fall to Llan, but no one could question the endless effort of Sion Tudor’s squad.
A special occasion for the club but they couldn’t get over the line on the day.