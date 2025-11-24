THEE two remaining places in the Shield semi-finals were decided on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
In their quarter-final Partee Animals, from Fairbourne, disposed of Cross Keys by an aggregate score of 11-4, when the two legs were played at the golf club.
The first leg was 7-3 in favour of the coastal team, the format being eight singles and two doubles.
There were two wins for Mike Simpson, Steve Parry and Noel Coward, the two doubles frames going to the Cross.
Noel also won twice in the 2nd leg, his side reaching 4-1 to progress.
There was a 3rd match at the Golf, visitors Garth Gangsters completing a 13-3 aggregate win over Fairbourne Golf, Dylan Roberts victorious in his two frames to help Garth make it to the semis.
In a rearranged league match played in midweek Cross Keys won 7-5 away to Royal B.
Cross were 5-2 ahead, but had to wait until the penultimate 11th game to win the 7th frame needed for a victory.
For the Cross there were two wins apiece for Will McDonald, Jordan Tyrrell and Anthony Reeve, while Alex Temple and Jack Townshend both won twice for Royal B.
Fixtures, 30 November: KO Cup quarter-finals, 1st leg - Cross Keys v Torrent Hustlers; Fairbourne Golf v Garth Gangsters; Royal A v Partee Animals; Sandbanks v Royal B. League - Royal A v Partee Animals
