Caernarfon Town 4 Penrhyncoch 0
JD Welsh Cup
CAERNARFON Town booked their place in the last 16 of the Welsh Cup with a convincing 4–0 victory over Penrhyncoch at the Go Goodwins Stadium on Saturday. Despite the scoreline, the Roosters can take pride in a spirited performance against strong opposition.
The Canaries broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Matty Jones’ corner to the far post found Dominic Smith unmarked, and he powered a header past goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins for his third goal of the season.
Town’s leading scorer Adam Davies spurned a good chance to double the advantage moments later, blazing wide from a promising position.
But the Cofis did not have to wait long, extending their lead on 21 minutes.
Fresh from netting a dramatic late equaliser at Llanelli in their previous outing, Jock exchanged passes with Davies before guiding a low side-footed effort into the corner beyond Jenkins.
Davies was again involved soon after, seeing his shot blocked before Morgan Owen’s acrobatic follow-up was cleared off the line. Caernarfon continued to press, with appeals for a penalty waved away and Osian Ellis firing over following good work by influential full back Owen.
Penrhyncoch defended resolutely, but the pressure eventually told in the 67th minute when Josh Lock struck his second of the afternoon. Lock then combined with Iwan Lewis to add another confident finish, leaving Jenkins with no chance.
Davies, already with 11 goals in all competitions this season, was unlucky not to add to his tally when his lob drifted narrowly wide. Substitute Osebi Abadaki threatened next, powering through the middle, but his shot lacked venom and was comfortably gathered by Jenkins.
The Caernarfon striker was denied once more by a brilliant Jenkins save, but the rebound fell kindly to Lock, whose deflected effort sealed his hat-trick and the Cofis’ passage into the next round.
Caernarfon’s dominant display ensured safe passage into the last 16, with Josh Lock’s hat-trick the standout contribution in a confident team performance. Penrhyncoch, though well beaten, showed resilience and spirit against higher-league opposition, earning respect for their determination.
Caernarfon manager Richard Davies told Sgorio: “The most important thing is that we are in the hat (for the next round).
“Fair play to Penrhyncoch. We knew that any team Gary (Lewis) brings here would work hard and give everything to him.
“They deserve praise, they did very well but I think that there are levels maybe, just a bit too much for them. I also feel we could have been better on occasions, more clinical. But I’ll take the victory with four goals.”
Penrhyncoch boss Gari Lewis said: “They are a powerful team, they know what they are doing.
“Looking at some the movement of some of their players like Josh Lock, they are special.
“But I have to say we’ve failed to concentrate on a few things, the first two goals.
“But we’re a team that is going to learn, we have 18 games to go to try to stay up.
“We’re going to work hard, train twice this week and we’re going to keep going and never give up.
“We are a small club but a very proud club but all the best to Rich and the boys in the next round, they are a special club.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.