North Wales Coast West Premier Division Round-Up
Nantlle Vale remain level on 19 points with Menai Bridge Tigers at the summit of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division following a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs at Cae Clyd on Saturday.
Early Drama at Cae Clyd
The decisive moment came just three minutes in, when Alex Kalafusz struck to give Vale the lead. Blaenau’s hopes were further dented when Bradley Roberts received a red card in the 10th minute. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Amateurs kept the contest competitive, but Dyffryn Nantlle’s side held firm to claim all three points.
Tigers Roar Past Boded
Menai Bridge Tigers picked up three points with a commanding 4–1 win over fellow islanders Boded. Callum Davidson netted twice before the break to give the Tigers a comfortable cushion. Rob Tiesteel pulled one back for the hosts, but Dewi Thomas and Matthew Jones (penalty) sealed the win.
Nefyn Keep Pace with Ruthless Display
Just two points behind the leaders, Nefyn maintained pressure with a dominant 6–0 home win against Gwalchmai. Tomi Evans led the charge with a hat-trick, supported by goals from Iwan Griffiths, Llyr Williams, and Ifan Jones.
Penrhyndeudraeth Stay in the Hunt
Penrhyndeudraeth remain level on 17 points with Nefyn after a solid 3–0 victory over Bontnewydd. Owen Pritchard, Cai Henshaw, and Deegan John were all on target.
Llanystumdwy Cruise to Victory
Llanystumdwy enjoyed a comfortable afternoon with a 4–0 win over Mynydd Llandegai. Arwyn Jones bagged a brace, while Albert Nosakhare and Aron Catlin Roberts added to the tally.
Late Equaliser Salvages Point for Talysarn Celts
Talysarn Celts rescued a point at home thanks to a late strike from Gethin Jones, cancelling out Tomos Hughes’ early opener for Llanerch-y-Medd.
