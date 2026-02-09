LLANUWCHLLYN Reserves climbed to third in the North East Wales Reserves Division One table with a convincing 4–0 victory away at Rhos Aelwyd Reserves on Saturday.
With the match switched to the small, narrow all‑weather pitch at Ysgol y Grango because of the weather conditions, Llan adapted quickly and took control from the opening whistle. Their bright start was rewarded after just eight minutes when Cynan Roberts exchanged a neat one‑two with Guto Edwards before finishing confidently from a tight angle.
More chances followed for the visitors, though several efforts from distance failed to trouble the home keeper. Despite Llan’s dominance, Rhos remained a threat from long throw‑ins and corners, but the defence stood firm to protect the slender lead at the break.
The half‑time message was clear: keep the ball on the deck, move it quickly, and be more clinical. Llan delivered exactly that in the second half.
Captain Iolo Jones created the second goal with a superb cross from the right, giving Cai Aykroyd the simplest of finishes as he netted his fourth goal in three appearances. Fresh legs then made an immediate impact, with 16‑year‑old Rhys Roberts scoring his second goal for the club just eight minutes after coming on, finishing well after linking up again with Edwards.
Edwards, who had been involved in two earlier goals, rounded off the scoring late on. This time Roberts turned provider, sliding a perfectly weighted pass into his path for a composed finish that sealed the points.
Llan might have added more, but the back line — and keeper Hari — ensured a second clean sheet in as many games with another disciplined display.
Next up is a home derby at Cae Llan, where Llangollen will visit on Saturday, 21 February.
