PORTHMADOG’S scheduled Ardal North West fixture at Pwllheli on Saturday fell victim to the weather, with a waterlogged Rec pitch forcing its postponement.
They were far from the only club affected, with five other matches also called off. One game that did go ahead, however, was of particular interest to supporters at Y Traeth, as Llannefydd hosted league leaders Bangor City.
Llannefydd have been in good form, but few expected them to trouble the title favourites. Instead, they produced a spirited display to claim a superb 3–2 victory — a result that keeps Port just three points behind Bangor, now having played the same number of games.
The hosts struck first through Thomas Jones on 15 minutes, only for Bangor to level right on the stroke of half-time via Cai Owen. But Llannefydd responded instantly, with David Lawson‑Cooke restoring their advantage in stoppage time.
Lawson‑Cooke doubled his tally on the hour mark to give his side a two‑goal cushion. Bangor set up a tense finish when Josh Carey pulled one back with ten minutes remaining, but the home side held firm to secure a memorable win.
Bangor will look to respond when they welcome Trearddur Bay on Saturday, while Porthmadog are back on the road as they travel to Felinheli.
Other results: NFA 2 Llangefni Town 1; St Asaph City 2 Penmaenmawr 5.
Comments
