Bala Town 1 Cardiff Met 1
JD Cymru Premiership Conference
BALA Town collected their first point since the league split into phase two but remain in need of victories as the relegation battle grows increasingly tense.
Cameron Ferguson continued his fine form by opening the scoring on the half hour, netting his third goal in as many games since joining from Flint Town United. However, Lifumpa Mwandwe’s somewhat fortuitous effort just before the hour mark earned Cardiff Met a share of the spoils.
Bala manager Steve Fisher felt his side had let a valuable opportunity slip.
“I think it’s two points thrown away today,” he said. “I can’t fault the performance, on another day we win it by three or four. We had a few real good chances, a bit sloppy in and around the final third, but I think it’s two points dropped for me.”
Flint’s 2–0 win at Llanelli Town pushed them three points clear of Bala who are in the relegation zone, but Fisher remains optimistic about the Lakesiders’ prospects.
He added: “I think it’s all still to play for if I’m honest. You can look at it another way, we’ve pulled Briton Ferry in a point closer, they got beat yesterday.
“There’s eight massive games to go. With a four or five‑point swing, anything can happen in two games. You win two back‑to‑back games and you’re out of it, but I think this will go right down to the wire myself.”
After a delayed start at Maes Tegid, Bala created the first clear opening on 16 minutes. A long goal kick from keeper Joel Torrance was headed backwards by Met midfielder Ryan Reynolds into the path of Liam Higgins, but the Bala man lifted his effort over the bar.
Moments later, the visitors squandered a golden chance of their own. A loose pass from Higgins allowed Met to break, and after a good move Reynolds found space in the box, only to fire straight at Torrance with the goal gaping.
Bala made them pay on 32 minutes. Louis Hall released Sam Billington down the left, and his inviting cross was met by Ferguson, who powered in a diving header. Higgins then fired wide from a promising position before the break as Bala pressed for a second.
Met levelled on 56 minutes when Mwandwe’s cross‑cum‑shot from a tight angle drifted over Torrance and into the far top corner.
Both sides pushed for a winner. Elliot Evans tested Torrance with a fierce strike from distance, while Bala’s Lasanna Mendes fired over under pressure. In stoppage time, Reynolds volleyed wide from close range after good work by Dixon Kabongo, leaving the points shared.
