A trip north to face Menai Bridge Tigers in the second round of the Welsh Cup was the story for Llanuwchllyn on Saturday, and the reward was securing a place in the last 32 among the Welsh giants in the third round.
Menai Bridge Tigers 0 Llanuwchllyn 2, JD Welsh Cup, round 2
Although the opponents play in a lower league than Llan, Menai Bridge were clearly going to be quite a challenge as they had defeated Rhyl in the first round and won every other competitive game since the beginning of August.
But Llan, who are also unbeaten this season, were aware that there was an opportunity to make history by reaching the third round for the first time ever.
The game got off to a good start with Llan keeping possession and moving the ball neatly.
And they opened their account on 10 minutes when Ilan Hughes managed to find a space outside the penalty area to blast a 20-yarder into the back of the net.
Although Llan were controlling the game, the opponents offered plenty going forward and showed a real threat in the last third, but the Llan defence was solid.
Several more opportunities came for Llan with Mike Pritch, Gwydion Ifan and Will Owen going close but the score remained 0-1. A promising first half by the visitors but they needed another goal as soon as possible to settle the nerves.
The opposition came out on fire in the second half and the Llan defenders had to be alert to deal with Menai Bridge's physical and quick players.
It was turning into a messy affair with both teams looking for an important goal to change the game.
Llan were creating opportunities with Tom Roberts and Meilir Williams looking to add to their tally.
Club top scorer Williams made the breakthrough on 67 minutes when he managed to steal the ball from a defender and finished neatly past the keeper.
The second goal was enough to take the wind out of the home team's mood and this gave Llan a chance to relax a bit.
There were several other chances in the last 20minutes but the game ended with Llan winning 2-0.
A very commendable performance that ensured that they are in the hat for the next round.
The draw will be made on Wednesday evening at 8pm.