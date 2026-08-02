LLANUWCHLLYN endured a difficult start to their Novira Cymru North as a strong Brickfield Rangers side ran out convincing winners on the outskirts of Wrexham.
With several players unavailable, the visitors faced a stern opening-day test against opponents who have strengthened significantly since the end of last season.
The tone of the contest was set from the outset, with Brickfield's pace and attacking intent causing problems down both flanks. Left winger Jay Richardson was particularly influential, and broke the deadlock on 30 minutes with a low, drillied effort into the corner of the net.
The hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when Andrew Vale's strike took a decisive deflection, wrong-footing goalkeeper Rob Dascalu.
Dascalu was one of Llanuwchllyn's standout performers during the opening period and produced a number of important saves to keep the scoreline respectable before the interval.
The pattern of play changed little after the restart as Brickfield continued to dominate possession and launch a succession of quick attacks.
The hosts extended their lead in the 57th minute when Samuel Flory converted confidently from the penalty spot.
Llanuwchllyn were handed a lifeline shortly after the hour mark. Meilir Williams saw his penalty saved but reacted quickest to convert the rebound and reduce the deficit.
However, any hopes of a comeback were soon extinguished. The introduction of fresh legs from the Brickfield bench added further energy to the home side's attack, and Richardson grabbed his second goal of the afternoon with 15 minutes remaining.
Vale then completed his own brace before the final whistle, rounding off an impressive display from the hosts and sealing a comprehensive victory.
For Llanuwchllyn, it was a difficult first afternoon back at this level and a reminder of the quality required to compete in the Cymru North week in, week out.
Attention now turns to next Saturday's home fixture against Buckley Town.
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