BALA Town kicked off their Novira Cymru North campaign in dramatic fashion, snatching a stoppage-time winner to begin their bid for an immediate return to the top flight with all three points.
Just as the contest appeared destined to end level, substitute Charlie Fisher emerged as the hero, striking with virtually the final kick of the game to earn the Lakesiders a hard-fought victory over newly-promoted Bangor City 1876.
Bala manager Steve Fisher said: “I thought if you were a neutral it was a great game. First half we dominated the play without really testing the keeper. We had one or two (efforts) from outside the box.
“I said to the lads we’ve got to keep going, we’ve come out and done ever so well to get ahead but then we’ve given away a poor goal. If you give McManus a chance like that in and around the box then he’s scoring.
“And then, to be honest, we were under the cosh and they had a spell of around 15 to 20 minutes.
“After they had that spell though, we weathered that little storm that they gave us and we got back on top.
“We keep going right to the very end every week. We scored the winner with what was the last kick of the game. For us it’s the best way which you can win, no one can come back at you.”
Reflecting on an opening-day victory, he added: “I think we can be better if I’m honest. I thought we played really well in the first half and in patches in the second half but as I said to the lads, win lose or draw tonight, it’s a long, long road.
“It’s great that we got off to a win but it means absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things, we’ve got to build on it and be better next week.”
Looking ahead to Friday's home clash with Ruthin Town, managed by former Bala boss Colin Caton, Fisher said: “It’s going to be a really difficult game, Colin knows how to set his teams up to win. We’re going to have to be at out best in every game, but to get the three points tonight I’m absolutely delighted.”
The visitors made an encouraging start at the Bangor City Stadium, with Jamie Cumming and Craig Lindfield both threatening early on.
Lindfield came close to breaking the deadlock on the half-hour mark after being picked out by new signing Iwan Lewis, but could only find the side-netting.
The experienced winger made no mistake 11 minutes after the restart, however, turning home a dangerous Tom Kelly delivery to give Bala a deserved lead.
Bangor responded positively and were level within seven minutes. Prolific striker McManus punished a lapse in the Bala defence, firing home a superb volley to swing momentum in the hosts' favour.
The Citizens sensed an opportunity and came close to completing the turnaround, rattling the woodwork as they pressed for a winner.
But Bala had the final word.
Deep into five minutes of added time, a free-kick caused panic in the Bangor penalty area and, after the hosts failed to clear their lines, 21-year-old Fisher reacted quickest to force home from close range and seal a dramatic opening-night triumph for the Lakesiders.
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