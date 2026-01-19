IN the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday Royal A beat visitors Garth Gangsters, 8-4, to stay at the top of the league table.
Victory was secured after the second set of games, Royal A romping to a 7-1 lead.
Garth won three out of the last four to make the score more respectable.
Martin McCarthy won his three frames for the hosts.
Partee Animals, from Fairbourne Golf Club, stayed in contention by defeating Torrent Hustlers 9-3 at home.
For the Golf side there were three wins apiece for Steve Parry and Leo Mantle who also had an eight ball clearance, as did Mike Simpson.
Partee Animals were 6-2 up, Mantle winning the 9th frame to take his side over the winning line.
At the other end of the table, Royal B won 7-5 at Cross Keys.
The Barmouth team took a 5-3 lead, the winning frame being the penultimate game by Jack Townshend, who was successful in all of his three games.
Royal A now have 112 points from 11 matches and Partee Animals 100 pts from 10.
Third are Torrent Hustlers, 92 from 11, and fourth Garth Gangsters, 89 from 10.
Sandbanks v Fairbourne Golf was postponed.
Fixtures, Sunday, 25 January: Royal A v Torrent Hustlers; Garth Gangsters v Sandbanks; Fairbourne Golf v Cross Keys; Royal B v Partee Animals
