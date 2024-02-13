LLANUWCHLLYN Reserves took the bragging rights with a clinical performance in front of goal to beat Dolgellau Reserves 4-1 in the FAW Reserves League Central on Saturday.
Tom Redgrift gave visitors Dol an early lead but Llan hit back through Paul Jones and Ifan Jones to put them in control at the break.
Gwydion Roberts bagged a second half brace to see out the victory to take Llan three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Bow Street.
Dolgellau reserves manager Dave Roberts said: “A disappointing result. We started well and went ahead through an early Tommy Redgrift lob, but our heads dropped once the equaliser went in and we conceded a quick second.
“We were brighter in the second half and almost equalised from a goal-line scramble, but Llanuwchllyn scored an excellent third goal which killed off the game.
“We played well in spells and created chances, but are determined to raise our performance levels in our next game.”