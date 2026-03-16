Porthmadog 6 St Asaph City 0
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG maintained their momentum in Tier Three with a thoroughly convincing win against bottom club St. Asaph, writes Treflyn Jones.
The game will be chiefly remembered for Osian Evans` second hat-trick this season as well as a magnificent long-range strike by Shaun Cavanagh which would have graced any old over-rated ‘Match of the Day’ broadcast.
After a strangely quiet start, Port came close in the 12th minute when a close range header by Sam Reynolds from a Jonny Bravo cross was blocked, and, a minute later, Bravo’s 25-yard drive went straight into keeper Jacob Roberts’ arms.
Then, a close range shot by Port’s Cai Jones was well saved by Roberts again.
Bravo again tried to test the keeper but his close-range header drifted past the post after a deep cross by Sion Williams.
Surely all this pressure had to tell before the break and the opening goal duly arrived after 35 minutes when a long ball by Gruff John was well controlled by Evans before he successfully lobbed the ball over the advancing keeper.
Three minutes later, Port doubled their advantage when a deflected cross was well-read by Bravo who nipped in to head over the onrushing Jacob Roberts.
By now, Port’s dominance was beginning to tell as wave after wave of attacks penned the visitors largely in their own half and it took a great save by Edwards to block a strong shot by Bravo at the end of a weaving run.
But, a minute later, Port made it 3-0 with a truly memorable goal as Shaun Cavanagh drove the ball strongly from 25 yards into the top left hand corner of the net! What a goal!......an absolute screamer and 3-0 it was at the half time whistle.
During the second half, any attacks by St Asaph became rather rare events and Josh Cooke in the Port goal was not called upon to make any noteworthy saves throughout the match.
Port were constantly on the front foot but their finishing at times was disappointingly wayward as they failed to put the finishing touch to several flowing moves.
Roberts again pulled off a good save from a 20-yard drive by substitute Rhys Alun before the same player supplied Evans, who, from close range drove the ball under Roberts’ body in the 75th minute to put Port 4-0 up.
Five minutes later, another sub namely Zac Pike seemingly toe-poked home past the keeper after an unselfish pass by Evans to complete Port’s nap hand.
Then, with the clock well into injury time, Evans found himself free in the box only for Roberts to save brilliantly before the young Cofi striker tucked away the rebound to complete his hat-trick and to put the icing on the cake with a thumping 6-0 victory.
Port remain in second place on 51 points, a full 13 points clear of third placed Prestatyn Town who have played two games more than the men in black and red.
Port are well-placed indeed for at least a play-off place or perhaps even better. Who knows? By the way, Bangor are on top of course!
Next week, fourth-placed Llay Welfare from the Wrexham area will visit Y Traeth for another league encounter (2.30 kick-off).
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