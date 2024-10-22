LLANYSTUMDWY made it three wins on the bounce in the North Wales Coast West Premier League with a resounding 4-0 victory at Aberffraw.
Following 5-2 and 4-3 wins against Llanerch-y-Medd and Cemaes Bay respectively they made it a trio of successes against island sides when they condemned Aberffraw to their sixth defeat in six league outings.
Arwyn Jones’ 16th minute goal was all that separated the two sides at the break with the hosts showing plenty of resilience but Stumdwy were gifted a second on 67 minutes when Simon Browne turned the ball into the back of his own net.
Kyle Williams made it 3-0 five minutes later before substitute Morgan Edwards rounded off a pleasing afternoon’s work for Llan with a fourth in the closing stages.
Bethesda Athletic made it nine wins in nine outings as they saw off hosts Penrhyndeudraeth 5-2 to open up a five point lead at the top of the table.
It all went Pesda’s way in the opening 45 minutes as they led 3-0 through Cameron Robertson and Jospeh Todd (2) with the Cocklemen also reduced to 10 men when keeper Iwan Davies was red carded five minutes from the break.
Noah Hughes bagged a brace to make it 5-0 by the 70th minute but, credit to the hosts, they finished strongly with a couple of consolation goals by Tom Hughes and Meilir Edwards.
Goals by Peter Mansoor and Dion Owen saw Llanberis to a 2-1 win at Bontnewydd who replied through Clive Williams whilst it was all even at 2-2 in the match between hosts Llanrug United and Glantraeth.
Jonathan Sadler and Owain Jones had given the Eithin Duon side the advantage at the interval but the islanders fired back through Arwel Williams and Jon Williams in the second half.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs at through to the third round of the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup after a closely-fought tie at Llangoed & District.
Gethin Roberts nudged the visitors ahead in the 54th minute and the made sure their name was in the hat for the next round’s draw when Joe Dukes-Morgan doubled their tally with three minutes to go.
Other cup results: Llandudno Swift 5 Penrhyn Bay 1; Prestatyn Sports 2 Bethesda Rovers 3; Gaerwen 5 Llysfaen 1; Holyhead Town 9 Prestatyn Wanderers 3.