LLANYSTUMDWY are up to third in the North Wales Coast West Division One table following their narrow 2-1 win courtesy of a last-gasp winner by Iolo Jones against visitors Llangoed & District.
The islanders took the lead through Jay Finter on 36 minutes but were pegged back by James Hughes just after the hour.
Llangoed finished the game with eight men with three players sent off in the final 10 minutes including Mathew Owen and Nathaniel Evans.
Iwan Williams’ strike in the 80th minutes gave Llanfairpwll a 3-2 win at battling Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Marquis Holland and Williams had put the visitors in the driving seat with two goals in four minutes midway through the first half before Morgan Slater pulled one back for the Amateurs in the 35th minute.
Oliver Dukes-Morgan equalised with 20 minutes to go but the islanders had the final say with Blaenau thinking they could have got something from the game.