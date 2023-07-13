Llanystumdwy captain Kyle Williams’ performances throughout the season have been recognised with the presentation of the North Wales Coast West League Division One player of the season award.
Williams played a pivotal role for the club throughout the campaign and won numerous player of the match awards.
The word ‘legend’ doesn’t get thrown around often, but Kyle is certainly one of the stalwarts of the club.
His displays over the season inspired his team-mates as has his effort, dedication and loyalty to the club over all the years.