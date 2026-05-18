Llanuwchllyn 1 -2 Bangor City 1876
Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup final
LLANUWCHLLYN missed out on a league and cup double as they were beaten 2-1 by Bangor City 1876 in the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup final at the Traeth ground on Saturday.
A large crowd travelled to Porthmadog to witness the finale of Llanuwchllyn’s remarkable season, but it was the Citizens who ultimately claimed the silverware.
Despite the disappointment, there is much for Llan to celebrate as Ardal North East champions, with Tier 2 football in the JD Cymru North awaiting them next season.
They will also have the opportunity to face Bangor again at a higher level after the Citizens capped a glittering campaign, having already secured the Ardal North West title, the FAW Amateur Trophy and a place in the JD Welsh Cup semi-finals.
The final itself highlighted Llanuwchllyn’s progress, as they more than matched one of North Wales’ leading sides for long periods.
The opening stages were evenly contested, with Bangor’s pace causing occasional problems on the counter. Goalkeeper Rob Dascalu was called into action early on, producing a fine save with his feet to keep the scores level.
Llanuwchllyn took the lead midway through the first half when Dafydd Griffiths flicked on a free-kick into the path of Meilir Williams.
With the goalkeeper advancing, Williams showed composure to lift the ball over him and into the net for his 53rd goal of the season in all competitions—an extraordinary return that underlined his status as one of the region’s most prolific forwards.
Llan deserved their 1-0 half-time lead and continued to compete strongly after the break. Aled Parry and Ilan Hughes impressed in midfield, while Griffiths and Joe Vaughan were commanding at the back, with Dascalu dealing confidently with aerial threats.
However, momentum shifted 10 minutes into the second half when Bangor were awarded a penalty after Nathan Davies fouled a City attacker. Corrig McGonigle converted from the spot, levelling the score and taking his own tally to an impressive 45 goals for the campaign.
The game remained finely balanced, with both sides creating half-chances, but Bangor’s strength in depth began to tell in the closing stages.
With extra-time looming, Llanuwchllyn suffered a cruel blow as defender Cai Powell Robert broke through and finished past Dascalu to put Bangor ahead. The goal was controversial, with strong claims of a foul on Gwydion Ifan in the build-up.
Warren Duckett had a late opportunity to equalise, but Bangor held on to secure victory.
It was a heartbreaking end, but a heroic performance nonetheless, capping an outstanding season for Llanuwchllyn as they look ahead to the next challenge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.