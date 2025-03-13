LLECHRYD are through to the final of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup after they beat Cardigan Town 4-2 in the semi-final at Lampeter on Wednesday evening.
Llechryd took the lead through Jordan Griffiths on 10 minutes but Llion Williams equalised with 11 minutes to go.
Llechryd were then awarded a penalty from a hand ball off the line resulting in a red card for Owen Williams. Williams Evans stepped up to restore Llechryd’s lead.
Both teams were then shown another red card each and just as the game seemed to be over in the 91st minute, Matty White took advantage of a bouncing ball in the box and volleyed it into the back of the net taking the game to extra time.
Goals by Griffiths and substitute Jordan Owens in the added half hour sealed Llechryd’s passage to the showpiece final where they will take on Felinfach on Easter Monday.