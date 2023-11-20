A quickfire Lleucu Mathias double got Aberystwyth Town Women three points on the road to in-form Barry Town United.
Gavin Allen’s side had lost their three previous matches in the Genero Adran Premier after a great start to the season. But a thumping 8-0 win away to Rhyl in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup last weekend got them back to winning ways ahead of Sunday’s trip to Jenner Park.
The victory was their first away from home in the league since March - when they beat Barry Town United by the same scoreline.
The day was only marred by a wrist injury in the first half to midfielder Bethan ‘Cheeks’ Roberts, who was treated on the pitch before going straight to hospital.