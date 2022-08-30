Llwyns Mercy moves up to Grade A after Penybont success

In the Grade B final the little mare Llwyns Mercy proved she loves this unique track, repeating her win at the last meeting at this venue much to the delight of owner Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington and ably driven by Lee Price, in second was Kentucky Roam (Perks, Presteigne) while Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn was third. Llwyns Mercy will now take her place among the premiere division of Grade A horses.