Louis Bradford returns to Aberystwyth Town for third loan stint
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth Town have welcomed TNS defender Louis Bradford back to Park Avenue for his third loan with The Seasiders, having spent the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons with Town.
Louis initially re-joins until January 2023 and went straight into yesterdsay’s squad for the game against Pontypridd.
Wolverhampton-born Louis joined TNS Academy at U15 level following time with Shrewsbury Town, where he impressed at youth level to secure himself a loan move in the JD Cymru Premier for the 2020/21 season with The Seasiders.
A tall and agile defender, he showed his proficiency through the middle and as a right-back early on with Town before settling at centre-back throughout the following season, racking up 56 total appearances in Black & Green over two seasons, scoring five - including a winning goal away at Haverfordwest County in April to collect a crucial three points.
Manager Anthony Williams said: “Louis has been a crucial part of the squad over the past couple years and from speaking to him recently, I’ve come to see how much the club means to him.
“He trained with us on Tuesday night and he looked sharp and ready to go.
“He’s already an experienced player in this league, so he’ll be a top quality addition for us. We’re delighted to welcome him back.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |