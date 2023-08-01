The outcome of the Football Association of Wales Council Elections is now known following the counting of the votes in Newtown on Friday.
Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis has been re-appointed to the Central Wales FA whilst Aberystwyth Town Women player Lucie Gwilt was elected unopposed to represent the Adran North League.
Lucie, who leads Aber Town Women’s award-winning girls-only football camps, said: “I am delighted to have been recently elected to FAW Council where I’ll be representing the Adran North league for the next four years.
“The women’s game is growing tremendously and as such it’s imperative that we have a representative voice at this level to ensure it continues to grow in the right direction.
“There are still so many barriers in place for women and girls partaking in football, and even more so in North Wales where there is a huge disparity in access to suitable playing facilities for women’s teams.
“As someone who has been involved in the game now (on and off the pitch) for several years through Aberystwyth Town Women, I am looking forward to this new challenge.
“I hope that I can do the role justice in really making a difference for clubs in the Adran North, as well as women and girls football generally in Wales.”
Steve Williams, FAW President, has welcomed those who have been elected to represent clubs and leagues across the country: “Following the results of the elections, I’m very pleased to welcome new and re-elected members to the FAW Council. They now have the important responsibility of promoting and growing football in Wales.”
For the elected members, their term on the FAW Council will run from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2027.