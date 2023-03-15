Nefyn took advantage of playing the only game of the day by leapfrogging Penmaenmawr Phoeninx to the top of the North Wales Coast Reserves League table.
Visitors Kinmel Bay Reserves led 1-0 at the break on Sunday through Oliver Gray but then it was all Nefyn.
Luke Allaway gave the Penwaig the perfect start to the second half with an early equaliser before the unfortunate Westley Hancocks turned the ball into the back of his on net to give the hosts the lead.
Allaway nudged them further ahead on 68 minutes and completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to take his tally to seven league goals for the campaign.
And there was still time for substitute Guto Roberts to add a fifth to round off a good afternoon’s work