MACHYNLLETH players and officials enjoyed a great award presentation evening after a long season which saw them finish second in the Central Wales South league and lift the ER Jenkins Cup for the first time in 10 seasons.
Departing player manager Callum Page (CJ) was thanked for his incredible contribution as were the players, supporters and committee.
Mach finished runners-up, five points behind champions Penparcau with 11 wins in 16 outings whilst an 8th minute goal from Page was enough to see them bring home the cup with a 1-0 win against after a hard-fought final against Tregaron Turfs.
The award winners were: top scorer - Callum Page with 29 goals; special achievement - Callum Page; Mach Blues player - Callum Page; young player - Liam Sully; fans’ player - Rhys Evans; players’ player - Alfie Westwood; committee player - Alfie Westwood; manager’s player - Iestyn Evans; South league player of the month - Dillon Browne.
All the players also picked up their league runners-up awards and drank of of the ER Jenkins winners cup.
Machynlleth have announced that Daniel Roberts will be returning to the club as manager for the upcoming season.
“I can’t wait to get started and begin to work with the players and the club.
“We have a great foundation to build upon with a young and determined squad to help us mount a strong push for promotion this year.
“I’d like to thank the club for this opportunity and I hope to make both them, the players and town proud.
“Thank you and see you down Cae Glas soon.”