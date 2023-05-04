Pwllheli maintained their hopes of finishing as runners-up in the North Wales Women's League with 7-1 midweek win at Northop Hall.
That made it four victories in a row since they held champions Bangor 1876 to a 1-1 draw back on 2 April.
Netting 21 goals during that time, the Rec Ladies are well place to leapfrog NFA into second spot, trailing by three points with a couple of games in hand.
The visitors fired out of the blocks with a first minute strike by Lois Thomas after good play by Mari Owen.
Brygida Gorecka equalised for the hosts on 14 minutes to suggest that a close game could pan out, but Pwll regained the lead on 21 minutes through Keely Jones and Thomas bagged her brace, and her 18th of the season, on the stroke of half time.
Pwllheli continued to dominate after the break with Bess Roberts adding to their tally on 55 minutes.
Mari Owen made it 5-0 on 78 minutes before two late goals by Sioned Jones, which brought her up to seven goals in the last three games.