Magnificent Turfs put seven past Machynlleth
TREGARON Turfs produced a magnificent display to secure passage to the next round of the Central Wales Senior Challenge Cup with a 7-1 demolition job of visitors Machynlleth.
The home side were out of sight by the break with goals by Rhun Garner, Ifan Jones, William Williams and Jason Jones and they showed no mercy in the second half with Garner and Ifan Jones bagging their braces and Ryan Davies joining them on the scoresheet.
The shell-shocked Maglonians’ only consolation was a Dion Kohler goal on 65 minutes.
Borth United joined the Turfs in the hat for the second round draw after beating Llanilar 4-1.
The game was played in difficult conditions but the Crows came up with a great win against difficult opposition with a couple of goals each by Sam Davies and Enzo. Robert Preiser replied for Llanilar.
Trewern United beat Presteigne St Andrews 6-0 with goals by Luke Francis (2), Scott Beddoes, Warren Roberts, and Ryan Gardner (2), whilst Knighton Town were 1-0 winners at Berriew.
