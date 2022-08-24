Magpies flying high after four wins out of four
Midweek action: FAW Reserves League Central
Bow Street Reserves 4 Caersws Reserves 1
BOW Street made it four wins out of four with another comfortable win in a faultless campaign to date, 4-0 winners against Caersws on Tuesday evening.
The Magpies flew out of the blocks to take a commanding 3-0 lead inside half an hour with Ifan Burrell netting twice and Shaun Wyn Jones adding a third.
Youngster Joe Cook pulled one back for the Bluebirds before the break to give them an outside chance of mounting a comeback but Daf Carruthers made sure of the points with a fourth for the hosts on the hour.
Llandrindod Wells Reserves 2 Penrhyncoch Reserves 1
Penrhynoch are still searching for their first league win of the season after a narrow defeat at Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday.
Daniel Hall and Scott Parry fired quickfire goals early in the second half to put the home side in charge before Tom Spruce pulled one back for the Roosters.
The visitors pushed for an equaliser but The Spamen kept them out.
Rhayader Town Reserves 2 Llanidloes Town Reserves 3
Rhayder were on course to take their first win of the season when they led 2-0 at the break through Aaron Bates and Fletcher Chandler but it turned sour in the second half.
Mason Jones pulled one back for the Daffs two minutes into the second stanza with Harrison Clarke equalising on 55 minutes.
With time running out Jones bagged his brace to seal the points.
Both sides finished with 10 men with the hosts’ Michael Dowlie and Llan’s Gregg Brown given their marching orders late on.
