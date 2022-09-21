Magpies flying high after incredible 11-goal Welsh Cup thriller
Subscribe newsletter
Scenes of joy as Bow Street celebrate incredible cup victory
Bow Street 6 Bangor 1876 5
JD Welsh Cup
A BEN Davies strike deep into stoppage time saw Bow Street into the next round after an incredible 11-goal thriller on Saturday.
With the match going into the final minute of normal time, the Magpies were ahead 5-4 and the Cae Piod faithful were ready to celebrate but visitors Bangor 1876 were awarded a penalty converted by Corrid McGonigle.
It seemed like penalties were the likely outcome until Ben Davies sparked wild scenes of jubilation with his late winner.
The home side raced to a three-goal lead by the half hour mark with goals by Rhydian Davies from the spot, Ben Davies and Dafydd Carruthers.
Their cause was further aided when Bangor were reduced to 10 men when Mike Johnson was red carded on 34 minutes.
Credit to the visitors they reduced the arrears through Cameron Barry moments later but the three-goal advantage was restored when Rhydian Davies converted his second penalty on the stroke of half time.
Remarkably there was still time for another goal, and it went to Bangor, the lively McGonigle with his first of the afternoon.
Their revival gathered pace after the break as Tom Clarke made it 4-3 on 48 minutes and the ding-dong cup tie continued as Tomos Roberts brought up the Magpies’ fifth goal on the hour.
Gethin Thomas pounced to bring the 10 men within touching distance with 15 minutes remaining before the two late goals rounded off a cup tie that will live long in the memory.
Penparcau 1 Y Rhyl 1879 3
PENPARCAU are out of the cup after a spirited display against Ardal League North West opponents.
Visitors Rhyl were dealt an early blow when Jordan Worthington received a straight red for an off the ball incident after just nine minutes but they took the lead through an Alex Jones penalty on the half hour after a foul on Leon Atkins.
Arky hit back moments later, Matthew Davies slotting the ball past Ryan Roberts in the Rhyl goal after good work by Harley Lawton.
The hosts were right back in it but the Lillywhites nudged ahead again on 56 minutes courtesy of an Andrew Gittins own goal.
And the 10 men sealed the victory on the hour when Kieran Ellis slotted home past keeper Daniel Pritchard from just inside the box.
Penrhyncoch 1 Caersws 1
(Caersws won 4-3 on pens)
WILL Evans fired home the decisive spot kick as the Roosters tasted penalty shoot-out disappointment.
The Bluebirds took the lead through Neil Mitchell on the stroke of half time with the second half belonging to Pen who equalised through Liam Lewis on the hour.
Llanidloes 0 Gresford Athletic 1
CHRISTOPHER Hibbert’s powerful headed goal from a corner on the half hour proved decisive as the Daffs struggled to get going.
A poor game was won by that set piece with neither keeper having a real save to make.
Llan manager Chris Davies said: “We didn’t perform well at all. If you don’t perform well you’re not going to win games, it’s that simple.”
Machynlleth 0 Prestatyn town 3
PRESTATYN ran out comfortable winners in the end but Machynlleth put in a real shift and can take plenty of positives from the game.
The Seasiders fashioned plenty of half chances in the first half with Mach working hard to keep them at bay.
But the visitors made the breakthrough on 47 minutes, Liam Van Gelder with the crucial first goal.
A second soon followed by Tom Hilditch who put the result to bed with his second with 10 minutes remaining.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |