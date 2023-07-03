PWLLHELI have announced the return of fan favourite Marcus Banks from JD Cymru North outfit Porthmadog.
Manager Martin Smith said: “I’m really glad that Marcus has agreed to come back to Pwllheli.
“He will strengthen our squad ready for the challenge of competing in a new league.”
Pwllheli will operate in tier three Ardal North West this season and are due to host Y Felinheli at the Rec for their opening fixture on Saturday, 5 August.
Pwll have announced their retained list of players for the new season: Jordan Roberts, Louis McFarlane, Jac Williams, Gethin Trenholme, Aaron Smith, Gwyn Williams, Dafydd Buckley-Roberts, Steffan Toplis, Tomos Jones, Sol Kempster, Rhys Williams, Carl Jones, Guto Griffith, Adam Hall, Jason Davies, Sion Jones and Cian Love.