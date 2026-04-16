Cymru 4 Albania 0
2027 FIFA Women's World Cup - WEQ League Stage - Grp B1
14 Apr 2026, 19:15, STōK Cae Ras
CYMRU delivered an assured and dominant performance to secure a convincing 4–0 victory over Albania at the STōK Cae Ras on Tuesday evening, extending their unbeaten start to the qualifying campaign.
Central to the evening was Mared Griffiths of Trawsfynydd, whose all‑action display earned her the Player of the Match award and underlined her rising importance within Rhian Wilkinson’s side.
From the opening exchanges, Cymru set the tempo with confidence and intent. Their early pressure was rewarded in the 15th minute when Hannah Cain opened the scoring, finishing clinically after meeting a precise cross into the penalty area. The hosts dominated possession throughout the first half, circulating the ball patiently and forcing Albania deep into their own half.
Cymru doubled their advantage on 35 minutes. Sustained pressure once again told as Elise Hughes capitalised on a goalkeeping error, reacting quickly to tap home from close range. At the heart of much of the attacking momentum was Griffiths, whose movement, pressing and intelligence off the ball repeatedly disrupted Albania’s defensive shape and created space for teammates to exploit.
The pattern of the match remained unchanged after the interval. Cymru resumed with the same intensity and extended their lead shortly after the restart when Rhiannon Roberts nodded in at the far post from another excellent delivery into the box. Just ten minutes later, Cain added her second of the evening, converting from close range following a pinpoint cross to make it 4–0 and effectively settle the contest before the hour mark.
Cymru remained comfortably in control for the remainder of the match, allowing few clear-cut opportunities while continuing to create chances at the other end. The evening also provided a memorable milestone, as Phoebe Poole was introduced late on to make her senior international debut, capping a confident and composed team display in Wrexham.
Speaking to BBC Match of the Day Wales, manager Rhian Wilkinson praised both the collective performance and the adaptability within her squad: “I feel the team kept a really high quality of football, kept working, kept trying new things.
“A strong performance tonight. We’re a team that can play multiple shapes with players who can play multiple positions. It’s one of our strengths. We created a lot of opportunities and hopefully we’ll be more clinical next game.”
The Albania match followed another standout performance from Griffiths in Cymru’s previous fixture, a commanding 6–1 World Cup qualifier victory over Montenegro in Llanelli, which proved to be a personal showcase. Her pace, composure and growing influence were evident throughout, as she scored twice and consistently troubled the opposition back line.
Her first goal typified her relentless approach. Chasing a cross‑field ball from Sophie Ingle, Griffiths forced the Montenegro goalkeeper, Kalač, into spilling what appeared a routine claim, reacting fastest to tap home. It was a finish born of pressure, awareness and determination.
The defining moment arrived in the 78th minute. With Cymru building patiently from deep, the ball was worked through midfield before Griffiths was released into space. Accelerating beyond her marker, she finished confidently to claim her second goal and Cymru’s sixth—an attack that showcased her timing, pace and increasing composure in front of goal.
In February, Griffiths joined Sunderland Women on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season, her first spell away from Manchester United after signing her maiden professional contract last summer. The move is designed to provide regular senior minutes, and her recent performances for Cymru suggest she is more than ready to seize that opportunity.
As it stands
The race for top spot in Group B1 remains finely balanced as the League Phase of 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying reaches its halfway stage.
Cymru and Czechia are locked together after both recorded emphatic wins on Tuesday night. Cymru were dominant in Wrexham, sweeping aside Albania 4–0, while Czechia were equally ruthless on home soil with a five‑goal victory over Montenegro.
With matching records across the opening fixtures, Czechia currently edge first place by the narrowest of margins, thanks to a higher number of goals scored away from home.
The next round of matches could yet tilt the balance again, with both sides on the road this weekend—Czechia travelling to face Montenegro, and Cymru heading to Albania on Saturday.
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