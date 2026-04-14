BALA Town’s Cameron Ferguson has been named JD Cymru Premier player of the month for March.
The Scottish forward was in fine form for his side in March with three goals in as many games.
Ferguson earned his side a point in a 1-1 draw with Flint Town United before scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Haverfordwest County and then added the consolation goal in the 2-1 defeat to Cardiff Met.
The Lakesiders face a make or break game on Saturday against Briton Ferry Llansawel at Maes Tegid.
To avoid relegation, Steve Fisher’s side must win an hope that Flint Town United are beaten at Cardiff Met.
The JD Cymru Premier manager’s award went to Colwyn Bay’s Michael Wilde.
Colwyn Bay enjoyed an undefeated month in March as the side claimed seven points from their three league games.
The only goal the side conceded was in their 3-1 win over Barry Town United before champions The New Saints were beaten. Michael Wilde’s side ended the month with a 0-0 draw at Penybont.
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