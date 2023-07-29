William Browne had an evening to remember when he led Machynlleth out onto the pitch before their 4-3 win against Four Crosses in the Welsh Cup qualifying round one tie at Cae Glas on Friday evening.
Mascot for the night, young Will cheered Mach to victory in their first competitive match of the season and gave a pre-match interview with David Llewelyn Lewis from MBTV.
If you want your child to be a club mascot please please private message Mach FC.
Any child selected will need to be accompanied and supervised by a parent and they accept any donation.