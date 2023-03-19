BOW Street’s visit to Ardal League North East leaders Caersws on Tuesday evening has become a must-win match if they are to keep their title hopes alive.
The Magpies were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against third from bottom Llangollen Town on Saturday which leaves them 10 points behind the Bluebirds albeit with a game in hand.
Bow Street made a bright start against Llangollen with Rhydian Davies giving them the advantage from the penalty spot on 19 minutes.
They were good value for the lead but the visitors drew level, against the run of play, through Vinnie Cook on the half hour.
The Cae Piod hosts struggled to get their game going in the second half despite creating a number of half chances and had to settle for a point, which could prove very costly come the end of the season.
Caersws also struggled on Saturday after falling behind to a Drew Wickens goal on the quarter hour mark.
But they were helped by Alexander Rowlands’ sending off for a second caution on the hour which gave them the impetus to go on to win with goals by Scott Williams and Glynn Coney, who made amends for an earlier missed penalty.
Goals by Will Owen (3), Kyle Jones, and Iolo Jones gave Llanuwchllyn a comfortable 5-0 win against visitors Rhayader Town.
Sixth placed Builth Wells were 3-1 winners against visitors Llanfair United after Jamie Evans had given them the lead on 35 minutes.
Llanfair hit back through Karl Seliaerts early in the second half but their joy was shortlived as Metthews Spencer was sent for an early shower for a second caution moments later.
Danny Ives and Gwavin Rowlands made the 10 men pay after the dismissal.
Goals by Ryan Knott and Aryn Matthee gave Welshpool Town a 2-1 win against visitors Corwen who replied through Owen Cordiner.