Traeth travellers made sure of the points with a killer third goal in stoppage time
Cefn Druids 1 Porthmadog 3
JD Cymru North
PORTHMADOG picked up a big three points with what could turn out to be a vital win at The Rock on Friday evening as they search for Cymru North safety.
Port were in control, two goals to the good at the break which has not always translated into three points this season.
Nerves were jangling again when 10-man Cefn Druids reduced the arrears in the second half but Craig Papirnyk’s made sure of the points with a stoppage time third goal.
This was the team’s sixth win on the road this season, with 19 of their 27 points tally picked up away from the Traeth.
The visitors made a bright start and took a deserved lead on 24 minutes.
Meilir Williams brought the ball under control on the left side of the box and followed up his good work with a fine angled shot to beat Neil Ashton in the home goal.
Boosted by that breakthrough, Port doubled their advantage 10 minutes later following good work by Jason Banks, who was making his first start since joining the club.
He was brought down just outside the box by Dean Clarke, who saw a red card as a consequence.
Ifan Emlyn punished the hosts further with a clinical free kick into the top corner.
But the visitors' confidence was dealt a blow six minutes into the second half when Druids clawed their way back into it through Emmanuel Lawal.
Despite being a man light, the hosts pushed for further reward with the travelling Traeth faithful starting to show more concern.
But, with time running out, manager Papirnyk used his full ration of substitutes bringing on Cai Parry, Alex Boss and Stuart Rogers and it was Boss, another returning from long term injury, who supplied the pass for the added time decider.
A delighted Meilir Williams capitalised on the assist to net his second of the night and, for once, it was the Port supporters who welcomed a late goal.
Up next is an even tougher test as champions-in-waiting Colwyn Bay visit the Traeth on Saturday.