NORTH Wales Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old has been arrested following an incident at the match between Porthmadog and Trearddur Bay on Saturday.
“Officers have been making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“As part of this investigation a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
“He remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask members of the public not to speculate whilst the investigation continues.
“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police through 101 quoting 26000046180.”
ABSOLUTELY DISTGUSTING FROM TREADDUR BAY— James Roberts (@ifan_tomos) January 17, 2026
TOM TAYLOR SHOULD GET BANNED FOR LIFE
DISGRACE!!@CPDPorthmadogFC pic.twitter.com/RphcdlOGMY
Trearddur Bay posted earlier today that Wales Police were looking into allegations of violent behaviour involving one of its players during an Ardal North West fixture at Porthmadog on Saturday.
Video from the game appears to show a Trearddur Bay player elbowing an opponent. The club has identified the individual this afternoon and confirmed he has been suspended with immediate effect.
A club representative stressed that Trearddur Bay “does not tolerate any unlawful conduct from its players or staff.”
The incident took place at the Traeth on Saturday and has sparked widespread outrage online. Supporters from across the UK have called for the player to receive a lifetime ban after the footage circulated rapidly on social media.
The clip shows a Trearddur Bay player striking a Porthmadog forward in the face, leaving the latter collapsing to the ground.
Porthmadog went on to win the match 3–2, with an extended 12 minutes of added time required to finish the game.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Trearddur Bay FC confirmed the suspension and said it would not comment further while the police investigation is ongoing, reiterating that the club does not condone unlawful behaviour in any form.
Porthmadog posted on their socials on Sunday evening: “Following the incident that occurred at Y Traeth yesterday afternoon, which has been well documented on various social media outlets, the club would like to emphasise that its major concern is for the welfare and safety of our player Danny Brookwell.
“Danny was concussed and following treatment had to leave the field of play.
“It is our understanding that he is recovering at home.
“The club would like to express it's disappointment that this incident occurred at all and after studying the video evidence have come to the conclusion that if this happened anywhere other than on a football field would amount to common assault.”
