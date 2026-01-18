AN Anglesey football club has announced that North Wales Police are looking into allegations of violent behaviour involving one of its players during an Ardal North West fixture at Porthmadog on Saturday.
Video from the game appears to show a Trearddur Bay player elbowing an opponent. The club has identified the individual this afternoon and confirmed he has been suspended with immediate effect.
A club representative stressed that Trearddur Bay “does not tolerate any unlawful conduct from its players or staff.”
ABSOLUTELY DISTGUSTING FROM TREADDUR BAY— James Roberts (@ifan_tomos) January 17, 2026
TOM TAYLOR SHOULD GET BANNED FOR LIFE
DISGRACE!!@CPDPorthmadogFC pic.twitter.com/RphcdlOGMY
The incident took place at the Traeth on Saturday and has sparked widespread outrage online. Supporters from across the UK have called for the player to receive a lifetime ban after the footage circulated rapidly on social media. The clip shows a Trearddur Bay player striking a Porthmadog forward in the face, leaving the latter collapsing to the ground.
Porthmadog went on to win the match 3–2, with an extended 12 minutes of added time required to finish the game.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Trearddur Bay FC confirmed the suspension and said it would not comment further while the police investigation is ongoing, reiterating that the club does not condone unlawful behaviour in any form.