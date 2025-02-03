Briton Ferry Llansawel 2 Aberystwyth Town 3
JD Cymru Premier Playoff Conference
UNDER huge pressure, Aber gave one of their best performances of the season and gained a deserved 3-2 win away to relegation rivals Briton Ferry on Saturday.
After an unfortunate series of results last weekend Aber found themselves eight points adrift of safety at kick off, but the return of Iwan Lewis, Jack Thorn and Rico Patterson to midfield were welcome.
Aber started well, with Patterson setting up Jonathan Evans and John Owen in the first few minutes for shots which were blocked.
Then Liam Walsh took a long throw out on the right which was nodded on by Louis Bradford and bicycle kicked by Owen into the onrushing path of Thorn who smashed home a thrilling opener.
On came Aber and Patterson had a low shot saved before Owen sent the rebound wide, Bradford saw a header from Niall Flint’s corner cleared off the line, and a super Owen ball found Patterson, but his effort was again blocked.
Eliot Scotcher at the back blocked a shot from Rio Dyer, then marked Luke Bowen so closely he could only fire wide from a close angle.
Patterson sent in a free kick which was saved by Will Fuller, and then sent in yet another shot which was touched by Fuller and cleared off the line.
Evans saw a volley from distance drop just over the crossbar, and Patterson was blocked yet again, and Aber ended a dominant half just one goal to the good.
The hosts came back into it. Osment saved an effort from Dyer, then pulled out another great right handed stop to deny Tom Walters an equaliser.
Minutes later however impressive sub Caleb Demery ran down the left wing and cut back for Keiran Williams to blast home an equaliser.
But then back came Aber: Patterson and Lewis combined to win a corner, Flint delivered and when Fuller punched clear Thorn volleyed back in a right footed effort which flew over everyone and dropped magically into the far corner.
Evans picked out Lewis on the right with a great ball, then Lewis’ delivery in was flicked on by Owen for the arriving Evans to slot past Fuller for a fantastic third goal.
Lewis saw another shot deflected to Fuller, but then back came Ferry again, and Nelson Sanca’s deep ball to the back post was nodded back across to Payne, who halved the deficit with a header from a few yards out.
Twelve minutes, plus six more of injury time remained, but Osment caught another Demery cross, and Aber almost scored a fourth from Evans’ near post effort, and managed the game brilliantly to see out a huge win in the vale of Neath.