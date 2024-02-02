ABERYSTWYTH produced a top performance to seal a huge win in a key fixture as they hunt down a place in the top four.
Aberystwyth Town Women 4 Cardiff Met 0, Genero Adran Premier
After a difficult week which saw manager Gavin Allen's contract terminated, goals from Niamh Duggan (9 and 90+1 mins) and Lleucu Mathias (38 and 68 mins) earned Aber Town the three points which takes to within a point of The New Saints with a game in hand and two matches remaining before the mid-season split.
Assistant manager Gari Lewis took charge with Aber hopeful of a positive result following a good performance down at Cyncoed earlier in the season, and their confidence was well placed as Duggan gave the hosts the lead early on, having been set up by Mathias.
The little magician in midfield was at it again later on 38 minutes, returning the favour by setting up Mathias for Town’s second seven minutes before the break.
Aber remained in control after the break and a third goal was no more than they deserved, with captain fantastic Amy Jenkins sliding Mathias in for her sixth League goal of 2023/24, and her tenth overall in a super breakthrough season for the 16-year-old prodigy.
Duggan bagged a second with a stunning free kick in injury time and Aber held out comfortably for a precious three points, delighting the home crowd.
Gavin Allen sacked
The announcement that Gavin Allen’s contract for services as Aberystwyth Town Women's team manager had been terminated by unanimous decision of the board of directors with immediate effect came on Tuesday.
The board of directors considered the roles of Aberystwyth Town Women's team manager and Pontypridd United Men's team manager to be entirely incompatible and damaging to the interests of the football club as a whole.
The announcement caused a stir with criticism about the timing of the decision whilst others felt the club had been left with little choice.
Aberystwyth Town Women midfielder Ffiona Evans said the decision had "split up the whole club in pieces."
"Club as a whole" 😂 I'm sorry but this has just split up the whole club in pieces. After all the hard work we've done to try at least establish ourselves within the club over the years. You've just lost the respect and support from all associated with @AberTownWomen— Ffiona Evans (@ffievs11) January 30, 2024
Defender Rebecca Mathias was also critical of the decision:
'Football club as a whole'... so just the men's then seeing as that's all you care about 🤡— Rebecca Mathias (@becmathias) January 30, 2024
Allen's partner Lucie Gwilt, who has now left the club to rejoin Welshpool Town, posted:
… ‘We’d like to thank Gavin for his commitment to the women’s team these past 2.5 years, managing them through the club’s most successful period in its history; including but not limited to top 4 league placing & multiple cup semi finals.’— Lucie Gwilt (@LEGwilt) January 30, 2024
Just finishing that statement for you.
Others felt the club had little choice but to sack Allen citing a conflict of interest after he was announced as manager of Pontypridd who are in a relegation battle with the Black & Greens men's side.
Was the only outcome after Gavin accepted the Pontypridd role. A massive conflict of interest, the board had no other option but to let him go. 💚🖤— Tom Mereds (@tommereds) January 30, 2024
Luke Sherbon posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Can see this one kicking off no other option as much as it’s s**t for the girls team. To have your girls team manager also be the manager of the men's team's relegation rival can’t happen. What a job he’s done there with the women."