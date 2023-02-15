Pwllheli’s title hopes were given a massive lift when they hammered visitors Llanerchy-y-Medd 7-1 whilst league leaders Bethesda Athletic were unexpectedly beaten 2-0 at home by Menai Bridge Tigers.
That leaves the Rec team just seven points behind Pesda with two games in hand to close the gap further.
The game was over as a contest by half time after Pwllheli put on a show with five unanswered goals.
Sol Kempster got the ball rolling after three minutes with Carl Jones doubling their tally on 20.
Steffan Toplis then showed why he is such a feared forward with a 12-minute hat-trick before the break.
Jones bagged his brace just before the hour mark with young substitute Guto Griffiths rounding off a fine team performance with his side’s seventh with 10 minutes remaining.
The islanders netted a late consolation through Zak Jama.
Nefyn United also picked up three points with a 3-0 win against Aberffraw.
The highlight of a closely-fought first half was Tomi Evans’ 32nd minute strike to take his league goals tally to six for the season.
Mark Dunn strengthened their grip on the game with a second on 73 minutes and it was job done when Ifan Jones beat Aber keeper Maddox Owen with five to go.
Penrhyndeudraeth had a bad day at the office, beaten 4-0 by visitors Gwalchmai with goals by Marc Evans and a hat-trick by 17-year-old Connor Owen.
Other results: Amlwch Town 0 Mynydd Llandygai 1; Bethesda Athletic 0 Menai Bridge Tigers 2; Talysarn Celts 1 Llanberis 2; Llanrug United 1 Glantraeth 3.
• In Division One West, Llanystumdwy were beaten 2-1 at Y Fali.
The Eifionydd side took the lead through Gwion Williams on 49 minutes but the islander hit back through David Thomas and Anthony Williams to take the three points.