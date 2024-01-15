Aberystwyth Town Women rescued a point against bottom-of-the-table Pontypridd United thanks to a stunning late effort from Rebecca Mathias.
Pontypridd United 1 Aberystwyth Town 1, Genero Adran Premier
The centre-half struck four minutes from time to ensure that Gavin Allen’s side had something to take back to Park Avenue with them.
They fell behind on 24 minutes when Jasmine Turner scored a penalty after an accidental handball in the box.
And it looked like Ponty would be securing their first win of the Genero Adran Premier campaign until Mathias intervened - finding herself in space and letting fly.
The Seasiders’ next match is at home on Sunday, 21 January against Cardiff Met (kick-off 2pm).