THE battle for the North Wales Coast West Premier title continues between leaders Bethesda Athletic and Pwllheli with neither side looking like losing at the moment.
Pwllheli picked up another vital three points with a 4-1 at Amlwch Town while Pesda were also big winners on the island, 5-1 at Pentraeth.
Pwllheli are seven points adrift albeit with the advantage of two games in hand with what could be a crucial encounter looming between the top two at The Rec on 18 March.
After a goalless first half at Lôn Bach, Pwllheli took control with a couple of goals by Louis McFarlane.
Daniel Roberts strengthened their grip on the contest with a third on 75 minutes before Town pulled one back through Richard Jones with five minutes to go.
But Pwllheli’s Sol Kempster had the final say with a good finish past Callum Truchuon after good work by Steffan Toplis.
Goals by Noa Hughes, Gari Owen, Scott Hughes (2), and Daniel Hughes gave Bethesda their success at Pentraeth.
A 64th minute strike by Gwion Thomas condemned Nefyn to a home defeat to Gwalchmai, who moved up to fourth spot as a consequence whilst Penrhyndeudraeth also suffered defeat at their Maes y Parc ground.
They trailed 3-1 at the break to Llanrug United with Shaun Roberts (2) and Kevin Lloyd bagging the goals for the visitors and Cedri Jones hitting back.
Roberts completed his hat-trick, with a second by Lloyd and a Tomi Llywelyn strike completing the scoring for the Eithin Duon side.
Jones bagged his brace for the Cockles who finished the game with 10 after Cemlyn Owen’s red card.