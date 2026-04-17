NEFYN United will look to bounce back quickly in cup action this Saturday after their North Wales Coast West Premier Division title push suffered a blow in midweek.
Their ambitions were dented on Tuesday night as they slipped to a narrow 1–0 defeat away at Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs, with veteran Ceri Wyn Roberts scoring the decisive goal for the Cae Clyd side.
The result allowed Menai Bridge Tigers to strengthen their grip on top spot. Goals from John Littlemore and Cameron Jones secured a 2–0 win away at Gwalchmai, while Nantlle Vale surged into second place with an emphatic 8–0 victory over Mynydd Llandegai. The goals were shared between Elis Puw (2), Nathan Palmer, Llion Griffiths, Owain Ellis, Osian Jones, Aaron Griffiths and Elis Williams.
Having played one game more than their nearest rivals, Menai Bridge Tigers now hold a four‑point lead over both Nantlle Vale and Nefyn at the summit of the table.
Attention now switches to the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection Cup semi‑finals, with both title challengers on the road on Saturday afternoon. Nefyn face a tough test away at Gwalchmai, while Nantlle Vale travel to leaders Menai Bridge Tigers. Both ties kick off at 2pm.
Elsewhere in the league, a full Saturday programme sees Boded host Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs, Mynydd Llandegai welcome Llanystumdwy, Llanberis take on Talysarn Celts, and Llanrug United face Llanerch‑y‑Medd.
For Nefyn, the cup provides an immediate opportunity to respond — and a place in the final would offer a timely boost as the league title race gathers pace.
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