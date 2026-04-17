The result allowed Menai Bridge Tigers to strengthen their grip on top spot. Goals from John Littlemore and Cameron Jones secured a 2–0 win away at Gwalchmai, while Nantlle Vale surged into second place with an emphatic 8–0 victory over Mynydd Llandegai. The goals were shared between Elis Puw (2), Nathan Palmer, Llion Griffiths, Owain Ellis, Osian Jones, Aaron Griffiths and Elis Williams.