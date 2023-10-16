TWO goals in three second half minutes booked Bala’s passage into the third round after a competitive tie against visitors Llandudno on Friday evening.
Bala Town 3 Llandudno 0, JD Welsh Cup
The Lakesiders had the edge at the break courtesy of a 13th minute Paulo Mendes strike but the match swung heavily in their favour when he bagged his brace on 53 minutes quickly followed by a third by Osebi Abadaki.
After a quiet start, Bala took the lead when Mendes grabbed his first goal for the club from close range after latching on to a dangerous cross from the right.
They threatened again moments later, Aeron Edwards drilling the ball across the box into the path of Joe Malkin who couldn’t get a proper connection with his head and the ball went out for a goal kick.
Malkin went close again when Abadaki sent in a teasing cross but his outstretched leg fell just short of reaching the ball.
The Maes Tagid hosts made a couple of first half substitutions with Josh Ukek and Naim Arsan coming on to replace Ryan Rogers and Ollie Shannon before the Seasiders nearly drew level on the stroke of half time, Danny Holland with an effort from the edge of the area which whizzed fractionally wide.
Mendes doubled the hosts’ tally with a delicate lob over keeper Joseph Angus and surged further ahead when Abadaki turned the ball in from close range after a Nathan Burke corner.
George Newell and Luke Wall replaced Abadaki and Malkin on the hour and the fit again Kieran Smith came on for Paulo Mendes six minutes later after a period out with injury.
Bala will look to build on this success as they return to league action at Connah’s Quay Nomads tonight (18 October) before hosting Haverfordwest County on Saturday.