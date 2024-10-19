A LASSANA Mendes hat-trick saw Bala Town through to the next round of the JD Welsh Cup following a hard fought second round tie against Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant on Friday evening.
It was tricky for both sides in very blustery conditions at Maes Tegid with clear-cut chances in the opening 45 minutes few and far between.
The first opportunity fell to Mendes on 18 minutes but his tame shot from close range was easily gathered by keeper Jack Jones.
The only other real other opening came 10 minutes from the break when Hussein Mehasseb met a corner from the right but his header curled away from goal.
Bala kept their composure and eventually made the breakthrough on 53 minutes, Mendes with a well-struck effort from the edge of the area.
Gruff Evans equalised for the tier four visitors on 70 minutes after sloppy defending from the Town and the result was suddenly in the balance.
Stung into action, the Lakesiders went close through Dan Malone after good work by Kieran Lloyd.
They kept pressing and were rewarded when Mendes restored their lead in the 78th minute with a header at the back post.
And the gutsy visitors’ resolve was finally broken as the match entered stoppage time, Mendes with another fantastic finish from the edge of the area.