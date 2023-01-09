BALA seized the chance to exact quick revenge on Potypridd with three goals and a clean sheet in the JD Cymru Premier at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
The reverse fixture, which finished in a 2-1 defeat down in south Wales for the Lakesiders last midweek, ended Bala’s five game win streak
But Colin Caton’s men made amends for that setback with an impressive all-round team performance to see off United.
Nathan Peate returned from suspension, whilst Luke Wall came into the starting 11 with new signing Kieron Molloy also making the bench.
Bala were at it from the first whistle and should have taken the lead on eight minutes when skipper Chris Venables met the ball at the back post, but couldn’t direct the ball on target.
The hosts were forced into an early change on the quarter hour mark, Naim Arsan replacing the injured Ross White.
But Bala’s pressure on Ponty continued and they reaped their reward moments later when Venables made up for his earlier missed opportunity.
Lassana Mendes recycled a ball from substitute Arsan, and dinked in a cross towards the head of Venables who simply could not miss.
At the other end, Clayton Green had an attempt on goal for the visitors, but could only find the netting behind the goal.
Lassana Mendes forced the ball into the back of the net for Bala on 39 minutes but it was ruled out after he collided with visiting keeper Ashley Morris.
And with time running out in the first half, Bala keeper Harri Lloyd pulled off a terrific save to palm a fierce shot away.
Bala took a deserved lead into the break and doubled their tally moments after the restart when Luke Wall fired home after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.
Mendes and Venables should have added to the hosts’ tally before the hour whilst George Newell just failed to find the target after good work by Wall.
The pressure was mounting and Pontypridd’s defence buckled again with 20 minutes to go.
More great work from Wall as he sent a delightful ball into the box from the left, for Mendes to prod the ball home in from close range.